The Salida High School volleyball team played a wild, five-set match on the road Thursday against Banning Lewis Academy, finally corralling the Lady Stallions in a fifth-set win.
Salida won a close first set, 25-21, lost the second 22-25, won the third 25-11, lost the fourth 19-25 and won the fifth 19-17.
“I have to give the girls credit, with all of the injuries we’ve had this year, and all of the changes to our line, they are working hard and haven’t given up,” coach Kristi Spanier said.
Banning Lewis came into the match at 6-13 overall and 2-9 in the Tri-Peaks League, while Salida is now 7-11 and 4-7 in league.
Spanier said junior Elise Tanner continues to step up for the team, with 11 kills.
“She killed the ball a lot tonight,” Spanier said.
Junior Makiah Parris had five aces in the match.
“She hit a lot of ball for us tonight,” Spanier said. “Her five aces might be a season high.”
Coach said junior Kate Young probably had her best defensive game, with two digs and four aces.
Senior Laurin Collins had 10 digs, and sophomore Trinity Bertolino had two solo blocks.
The Lady Spartans will head back to Colorado Springs Tuesday to take on the tough St. Mary’s Lady Pirates, who are 13-4 overall and in second place in the Tri-Peaks League with a 7-3 record.