Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners unanimously approved enrollment of 199,000 acres into the Public Access Program for the Fall 2021 hunting season, bringing the program total to 973,000 acres.
The expansion according to a CPW press release fulfills Gov. Jared Polis’ 2019 “Wildly Important Goal” to double the amount of publicly accessible trust land enrolled in the the Public Access Program, from 478,000 (2018) to 973,000 acres (2021).
Locations of the new lands enrolled in the Public Access Program for fall 2021’s hunting season will be announced with the release of the 2021 Colorado Recreational Lands Brochure later this year.