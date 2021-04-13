Spartan football started strong against Rifle on the road Friday, scoring their first touchdown of the season about a minute and a half into the first quarter, but they couldn’t stop the Bears powerful fun game, losing 63-6.
The loss puts Salida High School at 0-4 overall this season and 0-3 in the 3A West league. Rifle is 3-1 overall and in league play.
On their third play after kick-off, the Spartans faced a fourth and inches. Freshman Caiven Lake ran the triple option, faking the hand-off up the middle, then read the defensive end and kept it, running 70 yards to the end zone.
The Spartans went for two but Lake overthrew the pass.
Lake stepped in last week during the Steamboat Springs game after junior Braden Collins came out in the first quarter with a shoulder injury.
After Salida’s touchdown, though, the Rifle running game started to march up and down the field, scoring 21 in the first quarter and 28 in the second, to lead 49-6 at the half.
“We did the best we could down out in the trenches,” coach Matt Luttrell said. “We need to figure out how to play against these types of smashmouth football teams.”
The Bears have three running backs who are averaging 10 yards or more a carry this season, but before the game against Salida, the team had thrown less then 10 passes.
Besides being a younger team, with “Salida being freshman/sophomore heavy, while Rifle is junior/senior heavy” as Luttrell put it, Rifle High School has also almost twice the number of student of Salida High School.
Lake lead the team with 68 yards rushing, 46 yards passing and one interception.
Sophomore Eddie Glaser had 27 yards running.
“Lake played way better tonight,” Luttrell said. “He had more confidence in running the offense.”
Friday was also a unique night for Luttrell, as he faced off against one of his former coaches, Todd Casebier.
“It was surreal,” Luttrell said. “It was fun to be on the other side of the ball, show him what I can do. I hold him in high regard.”
Salida will return home at 7 p.m. Friday to face off against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers (1-2).
“This is a team I think we match up with well,” Luttrell said. “The kids will be ready to play, we just need to keep learning from our mistakes and move forward.”