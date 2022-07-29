The Salida Cyclones swim team has been outstanding this summer, new coach Odette Shin said. “We’ve had a couple records broken, and the swim team girls have been placing first at almost every meet,” she said.
Previous coach Wendy Gorie has retired, and Shin has taken her place this summer.
Shin moved to Salida from New York City when she was in fourth grade in 2007. At that time, she said the swim team was the biggest thing in Salida for kids – everyone did it, and therefore it was a good way to make friends.
Shin was on the Cyclones swim team for seven or eight years. Her aunt had taught her to swim in New York, but she said she really learned to swim with Sandy Love, the swim coach before Gorie. Shin described Love as a “ball of sunshine.”
Love and Gorie co-coached for some time before Gorie took over. Shin said she loved having Gorie as a coach, saying Gorie helped her fall in love with the sport and realize what she could achieve.
Shin graduated from Salida High School with what she described as a relatively normal high school experience, although it was sometimes difficult being a person of color in a small town, she said.
Shin went to CU Boulder and majored in Asian studies because she wanted to learn more about her Korean culture. She is now trilingual in English, Korean and Japanese.
After graduating from college, Shin returned to Salida looking for work, keeping an eye out for any administrative positions. In the past Shin has had jobs such as working at The Book Haven, the law library at CU and the Comfort Inn, among others. She has also worked as a pool lifeguard and helped out with swim coaching in high school.
Shin is currently co-coaching with Jim Tingey, who she said was more focus driven and good at fine-tuning.
“It’s definitely hard to change the mindset from being the swimmer to being the boss,” Shin said.
Shin most enjoys seeing the new generation of kids in Salida. “I like being able to be the role model I never had,” she said, referring to her identity as a female person of color. “It’s cathartic.”
The summer swim season is wrapping up, finishing Aug. 7. Shin recounted seeing her kids transform within the intensity of a competition, ambition and drive surfacing in the moment. “It’s like those scenes in a movie,” she said, noting that she was immensely proud of her team.
The Cyclones are hosting a home meet today through Sunday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. The pool will close to the public at noon today and remain closed through Sunday.