Odette Shin

Odette Shin is the new coach for the Salida Cyclones swim team. She grew up in Salida and was on the team for seven or eight years.

 Courtesy photo

The Salida Cyclones swim team has been outstanding this summer, new coach Odette Shin said. “We’ve had a couple records broken, and the swim team girls have been placing first at almost every meet,” she said.

Previous coach Wendy Gorie has retired, and Shin has taken her place this summer.