It’s been a long two years since the Salida High School girls’ golf team has been able to compete, and they are almost a whole new team, but they are excited to get back on the links.
Hadley Ross is the team’s only senior and one of two captains. She attends Buena Vista High School but plays with the Lady Spartans because BV doesn’t have a girls’ golf team this year.
Junior Mya Rollo, the team’s other captain, was a freshman during the 2019 season, the last time the team competed due to 2020 being canceled by COVID-19. Rollo is the only golfer from that team playing this year, as she was the only freshman on the 2019 team.
“As the only freshman, it was nice getting to learn from the older players,” Rollo said. “Now, with freshmen from Salida and girls from Buena Vista, it’s nice to put in my little bits of coaching, help them out, so we are all getting better together.”
Rollo said she started playing as a kid, learning from her grandma.
“We used to come out to the course as a family and play around,” Rollo said. “As I got older, I understood more about how to play, and learned how much fun it can be.”
Ross said she just wanted to try something new this year. She plays volleyball for the Lady Demons and has played soccer in the past.
“I’ve been golfing a little bit for years with my family in the past, but this is the first year I decided to go out for the team,” Ross said. “It’s been really fun so far, and I think we are really growing as a team.”
“I’m so thankful we have a lot of talented girls out this year,” Rollo said. “We have all become friends and are really bonding. Golf is a kind-of separate sport, where you play alone but have to score as a team. It’s nice to have the support of everyone on the team.”
Ross said that while she hopes the team can win league and do well in regionals, perhaps even make it to state, she really just wants to have fun and get better at golf.
“I hope we are all able to achieve our best,” Rollo said. “Whatever that may be, improve our putting, make better shots, whatever, I just hope we can live up to our dreams and inspirations this year.”
Both girls said they are also excited to learn from their coaches, Tami Smith and Russ Johnson.
“Tami and Russ do a great job,” Rollo said. “They make us stay positive and strong out there on our own, and encourage us all to do our best.”