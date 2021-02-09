The Salida wrestling team dueled five teams in two days during the weekend at Custer County and James Irwin.
The Spartans won a majority of the contested matches against each team, winning all four against Kiowa and James Irwin, while all four Salida wrestlers finished over .500 in the quad and tri.
“We did really good,” said head coach Steve Myers. “The boys picked it up this weekend. Their confidence is growing and that’s what we need. We’re already halfway through the season. It’s coming quick so we just have to keep moving forward.”
Sophomore Drew Johnson won all five of his matches, including two against ranked foes, to improve to 11-0 on the year.
“He looked really good,” Myers said.
Swink’s 160-pounder, who’s ranked No. 2 in 2A bumped up to face Johnson at 170 pounds. Johnson, however, managed to score an 8-0 major decision.
Against James Irwin, Johnson bumped up a weight to face the No. two guy in 3A, Jacob Hustoles, at 182 pounds. The match came down to the very end. With Hustoles on top, Johnson got to his feet and managed to get a late reversal to take the lead and get the win.
“You need those tough matches,” Myers said, “Drew beat him in the last five seconds. That was a good match, he’s learning how to beat that strength difference.”
Johnson pinned the other three wrestlers he faced.
Senior Colin King went 4-1 in his first matches of the year down at 126 pounds, pinning his opponents from Custer County, Kiowa, Sand Creek and James Irwin.
King’s biggest win came against Sand Creek.
“That was a real tough match, but Colin battled all the way through and wore the guy out,” Myers said. “It was tight the whole way.”
King also led his opponent from Swink, but eventually fell.
“He was winning, but got caught and pinned by a ranked opponent,” Myers said.
Freshmen Dylan Blades and Jase Young, meanwhile, both beat their first high school opponents and finished the weekend with winning records.
“They picked it up and had a little more self confidence,” Myers said.
Blades went undefeated on the weekend at 113 pounds, pinning his opponents from James Irwin and Kiowa while also scoring a 7-5 win over Sand Creek.
“It was a battle, but a good one,” Myers said about Blades’ Sand Creek match. “He was a very tall, lanky kid, but Dylan had some good takedowns.”
At 106, Young pinned the wrestlers he faced from both Kiowa and James Irwin. Young fell to Sand Creek, but went 4-1 with some forfeits.
This week, Salida will host Alamosa and Basalt at 3 p.m. Friday. No spectators are allowed, but the competition is scheduled to be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.