by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
It took a while, but the Salida High School Lady Spartans volleyball team finally defeated the Lady Thunderbirds of Ellicott Tuesday, winning 3-2 in five sets.
Ellicott won the first set 25-19, Salida the second 25-23, Ellicott the third 25-19, Salida the fourth 25-20, and Salida won the tiebreaker set 15-8.
“It was a fun game,” coach Haley Huffman said. “I was extremely proud that they were able to finish and get a win. We started out a little timid but then became confident and started hitting the ball more, which led to more kills. We were also very scrappy and were able to pick up some aggressive attempts.”
The team had 46 kills, led by senior Caitlyn Smith, eight aces and 42 digs, led by sophomore Nayava Sanchez.
Salida is currently 2-5 overall and 1-1 in league play.
The Lady Spartans will be home Saturday against the Vanguard Lady Coursers (3-2, 0-0) in a league game. The C team will start at 11 a.m., junior varsity at noon and varsity at 1 p.m.