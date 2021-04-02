The Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and GARNA are teaming up with Buena Vista Recreation for another year of Stream Explorers to connect youth to the river in their backyard.
This program is for middle schoolers, grades five through eight, and meets from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays: April 10, 17, 24 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 1.
Stream Explorers is a statewide Trout Unlimited curriculum that introduces stream ecology, fly tying and fly fishing.
Stream Explorers provides opportunities for youth to have several hands-on, science-oriented experiences with living aquatic organisms as well as developing basic fly tying and fly-fishing skills.
Through these personal experiences, we hope all students will develop a rudimentary understanding of the beauty, complexity and dynamics of aquatic ecosystems and the fish they support.
Stream Explorers meets at the Buena Vista Community Center. The program is free, but registration is required, and spots are limited. Register online at garna.org or call 719-539-5106.