The FIBArk 10K Trail Race was a family affair this year, with Jeason Murphy winning the men’s division with a time of 42 minutes, 34 seconds, while his wife, Jamie Kruis, took first in the women’s division and fifth overall, with a time of 47:55.
Murphy said this was the first time Kruis had raced competitively since the birth of their son, Forest.
“The trail was great today,” Murphy said. “I love these trails; it’s like running in my backyard. And I’m so happy to be running with my wife again.”
The family is from Salida.
“It was a surprise, so much fun,” Kruis said. “I’m glad to be back running on the trail. It feels good.”
Elijah Wilcox took a close second with a time of 43:56, while former Salida High School runner Bean Minor took third with 44:29 in the men’s division.
The second and third place winners of the women’s division, Caitlyn Vestal of Golden and Kirsten Turner of Poncha Springs, crossed the finish line hand in hand for a time of 1:00:12.
Eighty runners finished the race, which started just past the F Street bridge and wound up through the Arkansas Hills trail system.
Several racers came from the East Coast to participate, with runners from Vermont, New York, Massachusetts, Virginia and Pennsylvania, plus competitors from Texas, Ohio and Tennessee.