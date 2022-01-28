Lady Spartans tame Lady Stallions at home

While the Banning Lewis Academy girls’ basketball team scored first against Salida High School Thursday in Salida, that was the only lead they achieved, as the Lady Spartans tamed the Lady Stallions 50-42.
“Tonight was kind of as expected,” Salida coach Keith Wyatt said. “We didn’t practice that much this week, so we were a little rusty. And they played well. This is a tough league.”
The Lady Spartans led 15-9 in the first quarter, scoring 9 of their points from 3-point shots.
In the second quarter, Salida outscored Banning Lewis 13-9 to go into halftime up 28-18.
The Salida defense came out strong for the first part of the third quarter, holding the visitors to a pair of free throws for about the first half of the quarter, before the Lady Stallions went on a run to score 10 more before the end of the half. Each team put up 12 points, leaving Salida up 40-30.
“They made a good run, but we withstood it,” Wyatt said. “They made some good shots but we held it together. Like I said, this is a crazy tough league, and you have to be able to overcome runs like that.”
Banning Lewis pulled within 4 points, 46-42, with about a minute left. Clutch free throws by junior Isabeau Kaess and senior Emma Wilkins kept the Lady Spartans ahead of the charging Lady Stallions for a final score of 50-42.
The Salida junior varsity team also won, beating Lewis Banning JV 47-8.
The Lady Spartans are now 6-6 overall and 3-3 in the middle of the pack of the 3A Tri-Peaks League, in seventh place of 12 teams.
Banning Lewis falls to 6-8 and ninth in the league at 2-5.
The Lady Spartans will return to the court Saturday, with a non-league home game against Pueblo Centennial, which is 3-10 this season.
“It should be a good one,” Wyatt said. “They are a 4A school, so we expect a tough battle, but it’s good we are playing at home.”
The junior varsity is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. and varsity at 12:30 p.m.