Pickleball is a sport for everyone, Stephanie McDonald, USA Pickleball ambassador, said at the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club’s annual Rally in the Valley tournament, which took place Friday through Sunday.
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the sport of pickleball in Chaffee County. The tournament attracted 185 entrants from 65 states to Salida’s Centennial Park courts.
In the Saturday tournament, all matches went to 11 points, although on other days they could go up to 15 points. The weather was sunny and the courts were decorated in the banners of 35 sponsors.
Pickleball, a fast-growing sport in America, is described by many as a cross between badminton, ping-pong and tennis, McDonald said.
McDonald took second place in the mixed doubles competition with her partner, David Sackmann. Traci Birchler and partner Kevin Megyeri took first, and Carolyn Tilley and Jo Cavazos came in third.
McDonald was involved in athletics in high school and college but put it on the back burner after finishing her studies. A friend invited her to play 8½ years ago when pickleball was first introduced to Chaffee County. “It’s an addiction,” she said.
She said she thinks pickleball is a great way to stay active and is easier on the body than many other sports because the ball is slower. “Most people think that pickleball is only a sport for old people,” she said, and pointed out that the No. 1 pickleball champion is 15 years old. “They say it’s an easy sport to learn, but a difficult one to master.”
A pickleball ambassador is a volunteer who grows the sport in their area. As an example of local growth, Buena Vista will be opening six new courts on Wednesday, McDonald said.