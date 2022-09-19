Pickleball is a sport for everyone, Stephanie McDonald, USA Pickleball ambassador, said at the Peak to Peak Pickleball Club’s annual Rally in the Valley tournament, which took place Friday through Sunday.

Peak to Peak Pickleball Club is a volunteer nonprofit organization that supports the sport of pickleball in Chaffee County. The tournament attracted 185 entrants from 65 states to Salida’s Centennial Park courts.