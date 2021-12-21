The Salida High School girls’ swimming team has high aspirations for this season. After winning the league championship and placing third at 3A state in the 2019-2020 season, the team took a step back last year. They were beaten by Manitou Springs at league and failed to finish in the top 10 at the state tournament.
Senior Lindsey Baroni said, “It would be good to try and win league again.” She said swimming “is part of my life. I can’t run, so swimming is the better alternative.”
Baroni’s favorite event is the 200 freestyle, which she described as a happy medium between distances, saying, “It’s not a sprint but not long distance.” After graduating, Baroni said “everything’s on the table.”
Senior Rebecca Russell said she believes the team could win state, noting “we’ve done it before.” Russell said, “I want to be top 30 in state in my 500.”
When asked about why she started swimming, Russell said, “All my siblings joined, so I wanted to join.” After graduating, Russell said she might go to college. She said Glenwood was a possible landing spot. She is passionate about theater and wants to do costume design in college.
Jaesa Carlson, a senior, said, “I really don’t care about winning; I care about team spirit.” She said, “Everybody works super super hard in practice.”
She wants to place in the top 20 in state in the 100 butterfly and make it to state on one of Salida’s A-team relays.
Carlson said she started swimming because “my mom needed something for me to do when I was 8.” Her favorite events are the backstroke, because she can breathe during it, and the butterfly, because “it’s a tough event.”
After graduating, she said, “I really want to get out of Colorado.” She said she might move to Wyoming.
The team is led by team captains Emma Diesslin and Ember Hill, both juniors. Diesslin is back on the team after knee surgery prevented her from participating last season. She said she’s ready to “bounce back.”
Hill said, “I’m excited. I think we have a strong team. They’re pretty young, but pretty fast too.” Diesslin said it is “a pretty tight-knit team.”
The two captains said the team does a lot together outside of practice. Diesslin said they have had dinners, holiday parties and even a karaoke night.
Hill said her goal for the season is to get top 10 in the 100 breaststroke at state , and she is hoping the relay team can get on the podium. Hill said she plans to swim in college after graduating.
Diesslin said, “I’ve swum since I was 5 or 6.” She said her favorite event is the butterfly, because “it’s a challenge.” After graduating, she wants to travel abroad and find a “fashion related” career. She said, “I’ve loved fashion since I was young. I overdress to every event.”