by Joseph Bahr
Mail Staff Writer
The Lake County High School alpine ski team opened its season with a competition Jan. 7 at Loveland Ski Area.
The Lake County team includes athletes from Salida and Buena Vista because no Chaffee County school has a ski team.
Coach Danielle Ryan said Salida High School senior Gwen Ramsey and junior Rowynn Slivka were standout performers for the girls’ team. Ramsey placed third overall while Slivka finished 15th. Both qualified for the state championship in the giant slalom with their strong performances.
SHS junior Lily Leddington finished 66th. Salida sophomore Brady Potts competed for the boys’ team but did not finish due to an equipment malfunction.
Ramsey and others were unable to practice much due to light winter snow in Chaffee County and surrounding areas this season. “Very few of our athletes have gotten to ski giant slalom yet this year between the late snow arrival and then the holiday break,” Ryan said. “Luckily, we’ve been getting some time in gates training slalom by hiking at Dutch Henri Hill, so we’ve gotten some training in.”
Lake County’s next competition is Friday at Eldora.