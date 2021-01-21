Hunters interested in getting into the spring turkey season draw will need to apply with Colorado Parks and Wildlife by 8 p.m. Feb. 2.
To apply for the draw, go to https://www.cpwshop.com/home.page and click on the log-in or create an account tab at the top of the page.
Hunters can also call 1-800-244-5613 to talk to a CPW representative.
Prior to applying for the draw, you must have completed hunter eduction if born after Jan. 1, 1949.
If you are selected in the draw, the deadline for paying for your turkey license is March 9, and all successful licenses will be mailed after receiving payment.
The spring turkey season opens April 10 and will run through May 31.
Hunters can get a digital copy of the 2021 CPW Turkey regulations brocure at https://cpw.state.co.us/Documents/RulesRegs/Brochure/turkey.pdf.