Smith wins golf championship

Tami Smith, the Salida High School girls’ golf coach, won the Salida Ladies’ Club Championship at Salida Golf Club this past weekend, shooting a 176 gross overall.
Other winners in the first flight were Pat Ochs, who took second with a 177 gross; Wendy Rombold, who finished third with a 189 gross; Anna Martellaro was fourth with a 139 net; and Maureen Schultz, fifth with a 149 net.
Winners of the second flight were Cindy Champlin in first place with a 193 gross; Kelly Wharry, second with a 214 gross; Jessie Harris, third with a 145 net; and Rohnda Moltz fourth with a 149 net.
Martellaro won the long drive competition for the first flight Saturday, while Smith won on Sunday.
Champlin won the long drive for the second flight on both Saturday and Sunday.
Smith also won the first flight closest to the pin competition Saturday and Sunday. There were no winners in closest to the pin for second flight.