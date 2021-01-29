The Salida boys’ basketball team used some pesky defense to start its season with a 66-41 victory over the Center Vikings Thursday.
“It was about what I expected after only a few practices – sloppy,” said Spartan head coach Donnie Kaes. “We had a slow start, but after the first quarter we started playing a lot better; I was happy to see that progression.”
Both teams only made two baskets in the first quarter and the Vikings took a 6-4 lead into the second.
Once the Spartans took the lead in the second, however, they never trailed again.
“I was pretty happy with our defense,” Kaess said. “We have to do a better job guarding three, but other than that we played super hard and forced 19 turnovers.”
Center made the first basket of the second to extend its lead to 8-4.
A basket from Kai Brown cut the lead in half and then Damon Redfeather sunk a three to give Salida the lead back, 9-8.
Redfeather hit two more 3s in the second to put Salida up, 21-11.
Chase Diesslin then assisted Godina and later Max Ferguson stole a pass and took it all the way to the hoop to give Salida its biggest lead of the half, 25-14.
Center, however, made a 3-pointer and a pair of late free throws to go into halftime trailing Salida, 26-19.
Tristan Jackson had a big third quarter, hitting a field goal, a 3-pointer and two free throws in addition to rejecting a shot and assisting Aaron Morgan on a 3-pointer.
“It’s really good to have a deep bench because we’ll use them all this year,” Kaess said, noting that the players can’t go as long with masks this year.
Godina, Gislason and Elijah Roberts also made field goals in the third, to give the Spartans a 44-31 lead heading into the fourth.
Center started the fourth with a 3-pointer to cut Salida’s lead to 10.
Morgan, however, stole the ball and took it coast to coast for a lay up, drawing a foul, to put Salida back up 12. Buckets by Jackson, Godina, Diesslin and free throws from Ferguson gave Salida a 20-point lead, 56-36.
Morgan then made two baskets, including a 3-pointer, while Diesslin and Collins made some late shots for the final tally.
Godina led Salida with 12 points, despite fouling out. Morgan scored 10. Redfeather and Jackson both finished with 9 points while Ferguson scored 8.
Gislason led Salida with nine rebounds.
“I’m just happy to get the win and get the first game out of the way,” Kaess said. “The whole situation is kind of strange, but it’s something we have to get used to.”
The Spartans will take on Ellicott next at 6 p.m. Monday in their league opener.