by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
While this year’s wrestlers might not be the most experienced Salida wrestling team, coach Steven Myers said he is excited to head into a new season with them.
This will be Myers’ second season with the team, after taking over last year for Mike Bena. Previously Myers was the team’s head coach in 2014.
Junior Drew Johnson is the team’s only returning wrestler to have competed at the state tournament level last year. He took fourth in state at 170 pounds.
“Almost everybody Drew wrestled at state last year were seniors while he was a sophomore, so this should be a good year for him,” Myers said. “We’ve got a pretty young team. Only four guys with actual varsity-level experience.”
This year’s team has one senior, three juniors, six sophomores and five freshmen.
“Our new guys are stepping up, working hard and improving day by day,” Myers said. “We are missing some middle weight classes. I’d like to gain some more wrestlers as the season goes on.”
Myers said he was excited to have almost a full team this year. He said last year, because they were short handed, they were only able to compete at an individual level.
“Hopefully this year we can compete at more of a team level,” he said.
Myers said a team earns points based on how individual wrestlers compete. If you don’t have a wrestler to fill every weight class, the team gives up 6 points for each empty slot. Even if an individual wrestler loses, it’s not as many points lost as an empty weight class.
Myers will be assisted this year by Joe Anderson and Shawn Simpson.
“They are good coaches, they know their stuff,” Myers said. “They’ve been helping us for a while. Our guys we have are young, but they are hard workers, which is awesome. I look forward to a great season.”