Tennis team sweeps Harrison Lady Panthers

The Salida High School Lady Spartan tennis players opened their season Wednesday by sweeping the Harrison Lady Panthers at home.
“A great warm-up for us,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “A lot of our girls, even the ones who didn’t get to play – it was great for them to have experience of what a match feels like, since so many of the girls are new to the team this year.
Senior Maddie Anderson, Salida’s No. 1 singles player, beat Harrison senior Mikayla Toney 6-3, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles, junior Daisha Thompson beat senior Jillian Carter 6-0, 6-1.
Senior Brooke Bright, No. 3 singles player, beat sophomore Taylor Levy 6-0, 6-0.
“We’ve got a solid group, a lot of good returners, Maddie, Daisha and Bright,” Bechtel said. “We have a good combination of experience and youth.
“A lot of our new players have played other sports. They are good athletes; all I have to do is teach them how to hold a racket, and they can let their athleticism transfer over to tennis. Their learning curves right now are almost a vertical line.”
Seniors Annie Hill and Vivian Volkmann, the No. 1 doubles team, beat Harrison sophomore Katie Garcia and junior Brytani Jaquez 6-0, 6-0.
The Lady Spartans’ No. 2 doubles team, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, beat Lady Panthers freshmen Ameria Graves and Kiamara Kidd 6-0, 6-3.
Harrison forfeited the No. 3 and No. 4 doubles matches.
The Lady Spartans will return to the court March 31 against Vanguard on the road.
“They won our league last year,” Bechtel said. “It seems like the last few years it has come down to either them or us. That will be a real test, and it’s great for us to have another couple of weeks to figure things out. Many of these girls just learned to keep score a few days ago.”