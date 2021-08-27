by Brian McCabe
Prove it.
The 2021 Salida High School football team has chosen this as their motto for the year, and they are ready to set out and do it: prove that the Spartans can stand toe-to-toe with any team in their league.
“I think this season is going to be great, a lot better than usual,” said senior receiver Braden Collins. “As a team, our goal is to have a winning record and make the playoffs, but personally, I’d like to go out and shock the rest of the state.”
The 2020 season for the Spartans was unique, since they played in a shortened spring season against some bigger teams, finishing their season 1-6 with their only win coming in the last game, when they beat the Littleton Lions 20-14 by scoring three touchdowns in about eight minutes.
“I think we will do a lot better than we did last year,” senior middle linebacker Brewer Matthews said. “We are prepared to take on anyone, and last year helped us develop a lot of skill. I’m excited to see where we are going in the future.”
Senior tackle Zaden Redfeather said, “I think we’ve come a long way, and we’ve got something to prove out there on the field. We have gotten better and improved our toughness, both mentally and physically. I know we want to go out there and prove who the Spartans are.”
This year the Spartans will be facing teams closer to their size, teams they have played in previous seasons, instead of teams they played during their spring season last year.
“We are starting to rebuild and bring the winning culture back to Salida,” senior receiver and defensive rover Braden Martellaro said. “I like the brotherhood that football gives you, the way it gets you ready and toughens you up for life. I think this year we want to show that we know how to win, and personally, I’d like to score a touchdown.”
Sophomore Caiven Lake, the team’s starting quarterback, said he believes the key to this season is to keep their minds on the moment.
“Right now, we are just focusing on week to week. If we start thinking too far ahead, we can lose focus. I love playing football, and I’d like to see us put up a winning record, but personally, I just want to be the best leader I can be, both on and off the field.”
“If we can all play together as a team, if we can come together as a brotherhood, I think we can go far,” senior Drew Johnson, defensive end and offensive guard, said. “We need to come out and be confident. Personally, I want to work to be fast and aggressive, and never take a play off.”
Senior receiver Elijah Wyble said he expects the Spartans to have a winning season.
“We’re ready to prove what we can do. I’m ready to have a winning season and to leave it all out on the field during my last year in high school.”
Senior Gabriel Sedillo approaches this year with a little different experience than the rest of his teammates, many of whom have been playing for years.
“I’ve been playing for one week now,” Sedillo said, after he decided to play a sport this year instead of working after school. “I think the team is going to do well. They’re strong at getting the ball down the field. I think we could work on our communication, both the team and for me personally.”