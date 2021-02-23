Salida’s wrestling meet at Woodland Park Saturday was cancelled due to COVID-19 quarantine in Woodland Park.
The Spartans were also scheduled to wrestle Wednesday at Manitou Springs, but that competition has also been canceled.
Salida, however, added a competition Friday at Center, which will be the team’s final tuneup before the regional championships March 5-6.
The Spartans will face Custer County, Rye and Center/Sierra Grande in the quad.
The format for regionals this year is also starting to take shape.
The first half of the weights will compete March 5 and the second half will wrestle March 6.
Regionals will feature a 16-man bracket on two mats, but the round of 16 will be single elimination.
Wrestlers reaching the round of 8 will get a chance to compete in a consolation bracket and battle for a true second-place to qualify for state.
The 2A and 3A state championships are currently scheduled to have eight-man brackets with a full consolation March 12 at Pueblo’s Southwest Motors Events Center.