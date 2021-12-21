Boys cage Tigers in Salida

The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat the La Junta Tigers 72-40 Saturday in Salida.
The Spartans started slowly before jumping out to a big lead in the second quarter and cruising to the win.
Coach Adam Christensen said, “It’s always good to have a big lead in the fourth.” With the win, the team is now 4-2 on the season.
Christensen said the win was important for the team. “There’s a big psychological difference” between being 3-3 and having a winning record at the break, he said.
Senior Braden Collins said he felt “very good going into the break” but noted “there’s stuff to improve on.” He said, “We need to move in transition and be faster with the ball.”
Christensen said he wanted to improve on the team’s 3-pointer percentage. His goal is to shoot at least 33 percent from outside the arc. The team shot 29 percent on 3-point attempts against La Junta.
Junior Tristan Jackson led the team with 24 points and 11 rebounds. It was Jackson’s fourth double-double this season.
Collins said, “Tristan had a really good game; he scored a lot of points for us.”
Junior Nate Yeakley was the only other Spartan in double digits with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Senior Aaron Morgan was unable to play due to a concussion he suffered earlier in the season. Aiden Hadley, a junior, and senior Damon Redfeather have played more minutes as a result. Christensen said, “Hadley and Redfeather stepped up and filled that void and have done a really good job.”
The Salida C team and junior varsity team both won their games.
The Spartans do not play again until Jan. 4, when they will travel to Alamosa High School to take on the Mean Moose. Alamosa is 5-2 this season.