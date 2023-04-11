The Salida High School girls’ golf team took fifth Monday at the Pueblo West Lady Cyclones Invitational and was the highest placing 3A team, with a team score of 295.
The invite was at Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo West.
Pine Creek High School, a 5A team, finished first with a 258.
Sophomore Kyndra Johnson took second place individually, shooting an 83 for the day. Freshman Annette Parker from Pine Creek took first with a 79.
“The ladies played tough but had some tough breaks today,” coach Russ Johnson said. “The greens were fast and took some getting used to, since we haven’t played on true greens yet. Pueblo is at least a month and a half ahead of us on weather.”
In a three-way tie for 23rd place, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro carded a 105.
Junior Adyson Hadley finished in a four-way tie for 27th place, with a 107.
Emma Trollip, a sophomore, shot a 108 for a three-way tie for 31st.
The Lady Spartans will compete in the first of three Tri-Peaks League tournaments Thursday at Hollydot Golf Course in Colorado City.