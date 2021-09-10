Peak-to-Peak Pickleball Club will host its inaugural pickleball tournament today through Sunday at Centennial Park.
Rose Seavey with the club said they are anticipating 175 players over the three days and will also have vendors and food trucks, along with a silent auction each day.
The club asks that players and guests wear red, white and blue on Saturday in memory of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
They also ask players to bring a nonperishable food item when they register, to be donated to a local food bank.
Today will be the women’s doubles round robin tournament, while Saturday will be mixed doubles and Sunday men’s doubles. Skill levels will be 3.0, 3.5, 4.0 and 4.5 for ages 18 and older.
For more information contact Stephanie McDonald at smcdonald1107@hotmail.com or visit https://peaktopeakpickleball.com/.