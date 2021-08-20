by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ soccer team will face its hardest schedule ever this year, and coach Ben Oswald couldn’t be happier.
“This is going to be an interesting year. Interesting, but tremendous,” Oswald said. “Overall, our goal, as with any season, is to win league so we can host the playoffs. We’ve got a very tough schedule, and most of our league games are at the end. With a tough schedule, it will either put you in top form for those last games or beat you to pieces. It takes time to build a schedule like this. A great schedule can make you better, and I’m excited to see what this one brings.”
Some of the teams Oswald has lined up this year include Mullen High School, who plays in a 5A/4A league, along with Coal Ridge and Delta high schools, who play in 3A leagues like Salida.
Oswald said this will be an interesting year for the team, as he’s got seven seniors with “really good experience,” only two juniors, a couple of sophomores and a bunch of freshmen.
“If we stay healthy, we’ve got a strong group, a strong defense, a strong goalkeeper,” Oswald said. “What we are looking for is a goal scorer. We’ve got great leadership, but we need someone who is a natural scorer.”
Oswald said they’ve had some scrimmages against some bigger 4A schools so far, like Battle Mountain and Steamboat, and while they were tough, the kids were in the fight.
“These kids are all very competitive by nature,” Oswald said. “I’m also really excited about some of our young freshmen, like Axel Sather, who will be seeing a lot of game time.”
Oswald said he was very excited about how quickly the players have gotten prepared for this season.
“Most of our kids do some other activities, either other sports or rafting; it was not very far for them to get fit for the season,” Oswald said. “I’m excited for this year. Overall, the boys have responded well in training, they’ve been working hard and have a good idea what’s to come.”