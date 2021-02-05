With a shortened season and not a lot of practice time to learn new things, the Salida boys basketball team’s depth and experience will help carry it this year.
The Spartans had three seniors on its squad last year, but because of injuries Niko Granzella was the only one who logged a lot of playing time.
The rest of the Spartans are back and, after making the state tournament last season, have their sights set even higher this year.
“A state championship is the main goal,” said senior Myles Godina. “This team has been playing together since we were young young. We started in the fourth grade and this is our last run.”
Salida’s other seniors include Leif Gislason, Jonah Ellis, Elijah Roberts, Max Ferguson, Kai Brown and also Zach Yeakley, who transferred to Salida this year from Peak to Peak in Lafayette.
Juniors Aaron Morgan and Braden Collins also played on varsity last year while sophomores Chase Diesslin and Tristan Jackson are already making an impact this season.
“I feel like the first string and the second string have the same amount of skill,” Godina said.
Salida is off to a 3-0 start and currently sits at No. 8 in Class 3A in the rating percentage index, which will be used to decide who qualifies for state this season. The league champs will automatically qualify and then, without league tournaments this season, RPI will be used to fill out the 24-team bracket in 3A.
So far, defense has one of the team’s strengths this year. Ferguson and Collins in particular have forced lots of turnovers.
“I feel like our defense is pretty solid, we just need to get some better ball movement on offense,” Gislason said.
The team has also had to deal with more than just learning plays this season. Positive COVID-19 cases in the school forced the team to miss its first week of practice. Masks and no spectators are other adjustments.
“It’s definitely something,” Morgan said. “Obviously we’ve had more setbacks than usual.”
In his first game wearing a mask, Morgan said he had to throw up. “I was dieing,” he said.
“It was definitely tough,” Roberts said. “You could see we only had a few days of practice.”
Head coach Donnie Kaess, however, said the team has continued to improve after its win over the Vanguard School this week, but added the team needs to find some consistency and play a full 32 minutes when they step out on the court.
Gislason, meanwhile, said a key to having a successful season will be, “playing for each other.”
St. Mary’s and Manitou Springs will provide Salida some of its toughest challenges this season, Roberts said.
The Spartans, however, are optimistic about what they can accomplish.
“I’m not worried about anyone,” Godina said.