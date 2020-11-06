Great Sand Dunes National Park is implementing an online permit system for backpacking in the park starting at 8 a.m. Nov. 18.
Backpackers must purchase a permit for the Dunes Backcountry and the designated backcountry campsites along the Sand Ramp Trail through the https://www.recreation.gov/ online reservation system.
Options include Dunes Backcountry non-designated sites, where campers can pick their own camping spot west of the high ridge in the dunefield.
Permit options also include seven designated sites along the Sand Ram Trail: Buck Creek, Escape Dunes, Indian Grove, Little Medano, Aspen, Cold Creek and Sand Creek.
The online permit system is for backpacking in the park. No changes will be made to backpacking in the National Preserve or to car camp along the Medano Pass Primitive Road.
Great Sand Dunes will issue free backpacking permits until close of business Nov. 17 at the visitor center between 8 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. No permits will be issued at the visitor center after Nov. 17.
The following will apply to backpackers seeking permits starting Nov. 18:
• Permits must be reserved using https://www.recreation.gov/ and purchased for a non-refundable $6 processing fee per permit.
• Reservation includes the backcountry permit and an overnight parking permit for each vehicle (up to two).
• Permits may be printed up to seven days prior to start date. Once printed, no changes can be made.
Permits are limited to groups of no more than six people and no more than two vehicles per group.
The Sand Ramp Trail designated sites allow six people per site.
Up to 20 permits per day will be issued for the Dunes Backcountry non-designated sites.
Permits may be obtained for a maximum of 14 nights per permit holder.
Permits are available for advanced reservation year-round on a rolling basis, up to three months prior to the trip start date at 7 a.m. Pacific Standard Time or 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time each day.
Quota for permits to overnight in the Dunes Backcountry is measured in groups entering per day and number of vehicles per group
Same-day reservations are possible on https://www.recreation.gov/ if the quota for the Dunes Backcountry has not been reached or if sites along the Sand Ramp Trail have not been reserved.
No changes or parking requests will be allowed for same-day reservations.
Permit holders may cancel permits seven days prior to the entry date. The $6 reservation fee is non-refundable. Quota from cancelled permits will be immediately released and available on https://www.recreation.gov/.
Permit modifications can be made by visiting https://www.recreation.gov/.
Permit holders may modify itinerary locations, group size, group member names, emergency contact or vehicle information prior to printing the permit.
Changing entry date requires a new reservation – fees apply.
No modifications to permits will be done at the park.
Backpacking sites and parking spaces are limited in number and location.
A parking lot is assigned based on the location of the first night’s stay. Alternative parking areas may be requested when booking the trip. Great Sand Dunes staff cannot guarantee requests will be accommodated.
Assigned parking lots will be printed on the permit or by reviewing permit information at https://www.recreation.gov/. Changes and modifications cannot be made once parking request is granted.
Great Sand Dunes National Park backpacking rules and regulations still apply.