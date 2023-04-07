The Salida High School girls’ tennis match against Fountain Valley, which they won 6-1 Thursday in Colorado Springs, was about as intense as a tennis match can get, coach Josh Bechtel said.
“We showed our mental toughness,” he said.
The highlight for Bechtel was senior Daisha Thompson’s No. 1 singles match, which she won 1-6, 6-3, 7-6, 7-5, in a grueling three-hour back-and-forth, he said. While she had a slow start, she adjusted partway through to win her second set, and from there on it was close.
At No. 2 singles senior Megan Rhude lost her match 0-6, 3-6.
At No. 3 singles sophomore Caroline Wooddell won 6-1, 7-5. Her second set was very close, and she was down and came back to win, Bechtel said.
The Lady Spartans swept all the doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles Skyler Margos and Lane Baker, both seniors, won 6-3, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles team, junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao, won 4-6, 6-3, 10-3.
For their first win of the season, freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari won their No. 3 doubles match 7-6, 4-6, 10-4.
At No. 4 doubles senior Sarah Chick and sophomore Ruby Mossman won 6-4, 6-0.
The younger players have all improved very quickly, Bechtel said, and this match is a huge confidence builder. “Our learning curve is hopefully steeper than every other team,” he said.
The team will face The Colorado Springs School Lady Kodiaks Monday on the road. “It’ll be another good test,” Bechtel said.