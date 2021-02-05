Spartans score victory

The Salida High School boys basketball team dominated The Vanguard School at times Wednesday, beating the Coursers 76-60 to stay undefeated on the year.
“We’re getting better, that’s for sure,” said Spartan coach Donnie Kaess. “We used all 12 guys tonight and every one of them contributed. I’m super proud of them.”
The Spartans are now 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the 3A Tri Peaks while Vanguard slipped to 0-4, 0-2.
The Spartans started the game with some long shots before its big men started taking it to the hoop.
Salida never trailed in the contest. Aaron Morgan got fouled sinking a 3-pointer and added one from the charity stripe to put Salida up 4-0. After a Vanguard 3, Jonah Ellis made his season debut by swishing a 3-pointer.
Myles Godina and Leif Gislason then started cashing in down low. Godina scored 11 of his team-high 21 points in the first. Gislason, who scored at least 4 points in every quarter, scored 4 of his 18 points in the first.
Morgan finished with 12 points, Ellis added 7 while Tristan Jackson and Zach Yeakley both chipped in 5.
Vanguard, however, knocked down four 3-pointers in the first to stay within reach of Salida. The Spartans led 22-16 after one quarter.
After the close first quarter, however, Salida dominated the second, out scoring the Coursers 19-4 in the frame.
“We were just making our shots,” Kaess said. “We were passing the ball, getting good looks and finishing.”
Gislason and Yeakley both showed some versatility, snagging offensive rebounds and scoring on put backs while also hitting 3-pointers in the frame.
Ellis assisted Max Ferguson on a three, driving to the hoop and then kicking it to Ferguson on the outside.
Braden Collins also had back-to-back steals lead to Salida buckets.
Vanguard, however, started the second half with a rally of its own, scoring 11 unanswered to get within 8 points of Salida, 41-33.
“Vanguard beat us in the third,” Kaess said. “Those little drop-offs are things we need to clean up and play a full 32 minutes.”
The Spartans eventually flipped the switch and went on a 9-0 run of their own. Jackson came off the bench and made his presence felt on the boards and then Kai Brown assisted him on a bucket.
“We brought guys off the bench and they picked us up,” Kaess said. “It’s great to have depth so we can do that.”
Salida scored 23 in the final frame, but Vanguard kept fighting and got within nine points of Salida.
“Vanguard did a great job shooting,” Kaess said. “In the second half, they were knocking them down like crazy.”
The Spartans, however, scored 10 of the final 12 points, which included a slam dunk from Godina, to put an exclamation point on the win.
The victory was a first for Kaess, who’s in his fifth season as Salida’s head coach, over the Vanguard School, and likely Salida’s as well.
“As a school, I don’t think we’ve ever beat Vanguard before,” Kaess said. “(Colorado Springs Christian School) is the only other one I haven’t beat as a coach.” Salida will play CSCS Feb. 25.
Next, Salida will play at James Irwin (1-2, 0-2) Friday. The 8 p.m. varsity contest will be streamed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/.