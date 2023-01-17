The Salida High School boys’ basketball team trampled the Manitou Springs Mustangs 53-34 Friday on the road.
“This game lets the team know they can win tough games on the road,” coach Adam Christensen said. “Even though they came into the game tired from the previous day, they were able to play it out.”
Salida beat Peyton 63-33 at home the night before.
Salida struck first against the Mustangs with senior Chase Diesslin making a layup 30 seconds in.
The teams were neck and neck until the Spartans pulled ahead in the last minutes to finish the first quarter leading 10-8.
Manitou brought the scores even early in the second quarter and the back-and-forth battle resumed.
Sophomore Kason Westphal scored a 3-pointer in the last minute of the second, putting Salida in the lead 18-15, but the Mustangs made one more in the last 16 seconds of the quarter, so Salida went into halftime with a 1-point margin, 18-17.
The team was able to play a really tight game, head coach Adam Christensen said, commending the Spartans’ ability to pick the victory up late in the game. While the first half of the game was slow, in the second half they executed, he said.
Starting the third quarter with a 3-pointer, Manitou Springs went up 20-18.
Salida answered with a scoring streak, including several free throws by Diesslin and a layup by junior Daniel Edgington, finishing the third quarter up 33-28.
Salida scored two seconds into the last quarter, and within the first minute, senior Nate Yeakley hit two shots from a three-fourths position on the arc line to make the score 41-28.
Although the Mustangs made a couple of 3-pointers in the middle of the quarter, it was not enough to catch Salida, who won 53-34.
“The biggest thing is we just have to make a higher percent of shots,” Christensen said.
His favorite parts of the game were Westphal’s and Yeakley’s 3-pointers, he said, which were within five possessions.
He was also impressed with senior Tristan Jackson’s performance and success with shutting down Manitou’s top scorer, senior John Maynard.
Jackson scored 15 points for Salida while Westphal made 9, and Yeakley put up 8.
Salida is now 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the 3A/4A Tri-Peaks League, in a three-way tie for first with Colorado Springs Christian School and The Vanguard School.
Statewide, both the Colorado High School Activities Association and MaxPreps.com have Salida ranked as the No. 2 team, behind Arvada’s Faith Christian.
The Spartans’ next game is on the road against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions, who are 7-0 overall, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.