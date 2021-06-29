Taylor Stack, a Salida High School 2016 graduate, became a national champion in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2021 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships May 28 in Allendale, Michigan.
Stack, who runs for Western Colorado University, set a personal best with a time of 8 minutes, 41.72 seconds. He competes in indoor and outdoor track and field, along with running cross country.
WCU’s website reported that Stack took the lead at the start and ran alone, finishing 13 seconds ahead of second place.
His finish time makes him the third fastest Mountaineer in the event and only the seventh to win a title in the event.
His time also puts him at No. 13 all-time at NCAA Division II level.
Stack’s former SHS coach Sarah Hudelson said this win earns him his 12th All-American credential.
“Championship highlights of his career include breaking the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference 25-year-old 3K Steeplechase record in 2021, RMAC Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year 2021, and individual third-place finish at NCAA DII National Cross Country Championships in 2019, and leading the WCU men’s team to a bronze medal team finish in 2018 NCAA DII Cross Country Championships,” Hudelson said in an email to The Mountain Mail.