by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
Now shooting for the highest level, Salida High School senior Tristan Jackson said his time at SHS and on the school’s basketball team has shaped him to be the person he is today.
Originally from Annapolis, Maryland, Jackson moved to Salida at the end of first grade and started playing club basketball soon after to connect with friends.
Jackson said he was first introduced to basketball by his dad, Patrick Jackson, who let him watch NBA games. “Once I got a basketball in my hands I just fell in love with it,” he said.
His dad taught him 90 percent of what he knows about basketball, he said. Additionally, Jackson has a grandfather he’s never met who played basketball at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, and whom his dad said he resembles.
In eighth grade Jackson played soccer, and in freshman and sophomore years ran cross country, but neither sport stuck like basketball. Outside of basketball, Jackson said he likes to hang out with his friends and go mountain biking with his family.
Jackson plays basketball off-season at college campuses. He is planning to commit to the University of Colorado at Boulder after graduating, but he hasn’t fully decided yet, he said. He has been to league camp at CU and seen their facilities, though. “It’s amazing what they have there,” he said.
Having received a partial scholarship to play for CU with a spot on their roster, Jackson said he is looking forward to meeting his new teammates and having a good time, and he is especially excited about the traveling aspect.
After college, he aims to play professionally, or at the highest level of competition, he said, to make it either into the NBA or overseas in Europe.
“If he really wants to do something I think he can play wherever he wants to,” SHS coach Adam Christensen said. “He’s physically the best player I’ve ever coached.”
Despite the excitement of moving on, Jackson said he will miss being in a small town where people care about individuals. “It’s like paradise,” he said of Salida. “I love everything about this place.”
In the past four years, Jackson said he has learned how to be a good teammate and a team leader.
It all came together this season, he said, resulting in the team placing second at state.
Jackson said his most memorable experience playing basketball was when his teammate junior Anthony Ortiz took the opportunity during practice to dunk through an 8-foot hoop while Jackson was underneath it. “Every practice there’s a time I lose my breath from laughing,” he said.
“The team are like brothers to me. I wish we could have won the state finals, but I would have rather lost with my team than anyone else.”
Jackson always made sure the team came first, Christensen said. “He was super unselfish. He could’ve kept the ball to himself, but he made sure the shots that were being taken were team shots, not his shots.”
Jackson was named 3A player of the year and was ranked first in the Tri-Peaks League. He competed March 25 in the 1A-4A All Star Team and scored 23 points, although his team lost 76-73.
Jackson scored an average of 18.2 points per game this season with 12.1 rebounds, and a total of 473 points, 314 rebounds for the season.
When the team had to get points, they would give Jackson the ball, Christensen said, and he cleaned up some mistakes. Jackson always started games as the team’s forward, but he would sometimes be placed in the front or back. “With his length and speed there’s nowhere we couldn’t put him,” Christensen said.
From junior to senior year, Jackson showed major improvement, Christensen said, especially in mental growth, and he started studying the sport more.
Jackson said in his time as an athlete he has learned to soak up as much information about the game as he could from people who were better than him. “Make sure you do the work,” he said.