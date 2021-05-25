The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished third behind La Junta and Trinidad in one of the Tri-Peaks League qualifying tournaments Monday in La Junta .
“The girls putted the lights out today,” coach Tami Smith said. “We have really been working on their short game, chipping and putting, and today they accomplished what they have been practicing. They just struck the ball really well today.”
Senior Hadley Ross continued leading the team, shooting a 120 and finishing in a tie for eighth place overall.
Freshmen Vanessa Christianson and Elise Tanner both carded a 123, finishing in a three-way tie for 11th.
Freshman Adyson Hadley shot a 127 and finished in 14th place.
“I’m very proud of their performance today,” Smith said. “I feel like we are in contention. I think we have the drive to keep going.”
The Lady Spartans are off until their next Tri-Peaks Tournament June 2 at Trinidad.