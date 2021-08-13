Sandoval, Buttercup win Leadville burro race

Despite an eerie haze of smoke that hung above Leadville last weekend, 80 burro teams from across the country showed up Sunday for the 71st annual Leadville Boom Days Pack Burro Race.
One racer chased after his wandering donkey moments before races began and spectators crowded the starting line at the corner of Hazel and East Fourth streets.
The energy among locals and visitors alike was palpable as kids ran around feeding carrots to the burros, and longtime event participants welcomed the return of the burros to Leadville’s streets. When the starting shot was fired for the short- and long-course races, spectators stepped back as burro teams thundered up East Fourth Street toward the mountains on the east side of town.
After a close second-place finish in Fairplay and win in Buena Vista in this summer’s Triple Crown, Leadville local Marvin Sandoval and his miniature burro Buttercup won the long-course race. Tracy Loughlin and burro Mary Margaret of Salida crossed the finish line shortly after. Sandoval and Buttercup, who won the Leadville race in 2019, finished with a time of 3 hours, 33 minutes, 7 seconds, just two seconds before Loughlin and Mary Margaret crossed the finish line.
Sandoval, Loughlin and their burros were neck and neck for most of the race, said Sandoval, who was overall “very happy” with Buttercup’s hard work. After reaching Mosquito Pass practically in stride, the two teams pulled away from the rest of the group on the descent. From there, a steady trot ensued back toward Leadville. “Usually she sprints at the end,” Sandoval said of Buttercup, but the burro’s elevated trot at the end made for an exciting finish.
The winners of the short race course, Brian Rawlings and burro Lucky, started the race strong as they broke away from the pack in full stride. Rawlings and Lucky, of Colorado Springs, finished the short-course race with a time of 2:15:08, and spectators gathered at the finish for a slew of questions about Lucky, who has a bit of stage fright when it comes to the finish line.
“How’d you meet?” asked one fan as he took photos of Rawlings hugging Lucky, who had nearly died before Rawlings found the burro. Rawlings rescued Lucky from a junkyard in the San Luis Valley and nursed the burro back to health before training him to race. “There was never any doubt in my mind that this is what he was meant to do,” Rawlings said.
The first female finisher of the short-course race, Giovanna White and burro Sugar Ray, made a strategic move to not race in the long course as Sugar Ray is pasture mates with Leadville resident Bob Sweeney’s Yukon Jack. White, who is from Truckee, California, had hoped that the separation would make Sugar Ray more competitive, but instead the burro was perplexed throughout the race. At one point along the course Sugar Ray stood at an overlook for several minutes “contemplating life,” as White said. The team finished fourth overall in the short course with a time of 2:25:56.
Despite no Boom Days celebration to complement the burro race, event coordinator Nathalie Eddy said the event was successful, and both humans and burros seemed to like the change in venue off Harrison Avenue. For the first time ever, racers who finished the long or short course by 5 p.m. received a Leadville burro race belt buckle, and unlike in the past, all teams finished by 7 p.m.
“It was such a great day,” said Eddy. “We’re so happy to have had all these great people and donkeys in Leadville.”