Hutchings brothers wrestle together one last time

Last weekend, when the Buena Vista Demons traveled to Pueblo for the Colorado High School Activities Association state wrestling championships, it represented the end of the Hutchings brothers career wrestling together in high school.
Carlos, the oldest of the three Nathrop brothers, graduated from Buena Vista High School last year. Isaac is going to Arizona State University next year and studying sports medicine.
Chris, a junior, will wrestle one more season with the Demons.
This summer, Isaac and Chris will take part in a national wrestling competition with a regional team called Vision Quest.
“It’s kind of sad, but at the same time it’s kind of exciting, because I know (Isaac)’s going to go on to greater things in college wrestling, and just the legacy he left behind,” said Chris.
Both brothers admitted their performances at their last state meet were disappointing, but took the losses in stride.
“I performed well, but it was kind of an off day for me. I didn’t get the results that I was looking for. But, it happens. You just gotta look forward and hope for better things,” Isaac said.
For Chris, “I had a pretty good state. My first couple matches were pretty solid and felt good. My finals match was a little bit tougher, but, you know, it happens. I was happy with the results.”
The Hutchings brothers have been wrestling since childhood, following in the footsteps of Carlos, who started wrestling in kindergarten: Chris in first grade, Isaac in seventh grade.
“Midway through, I broke my collarbone and was like, ‘Nah, I’ll just run cross country from now on. But then I watched my brothers wrestle and at the end of seventh grade I thought, ‘I’m going to get back on the mat,” Isaac said.
It’s not hard to imagine that growing up in wrestling together “was very competitive,” Chris said. “It was always about trying to one-up my brother. It was like, he’s older than me, I’m going to show off and be the better guy and show off my stuff.”
“It was definitely competitive, but then also learning things from each other,” Isaac said. “Carlos would do something cool and I’d be like ‘Hey, teach me how to do that.’ Just learning off each other and getting better.”
Chris said the sport brought the three brothers together, “because we’re in the same sport, trying to motivate each other to do better, to get each other to advance and get better.”
The brothers also found an extended family in Demon wrestling, and credit their coaches Jared Todd and Kip Drawbridge.
“(The Buena Vista wrestling program) is such a huge difference,” Isaac said.
“It changes you,” Chris said. “It really does. Coming in from middle school – when we moved up here I was in eighth grade – noticing the difference between eighth grade wrestling practice. It was such a big change, in a good way.”
While they may no longer be wrestling together as Demons – maybe someday as Sun Devils – Chris and Isaac will be hitting the mat throughout the summer.
“We actually got invited to the team Vision Quest, so we’re going to be going with a bunch of other wrestlers to different cities,” Chris said. “Just going to different states and competing… Just practicing, working.”
“Just getting more mat time,” Isaac said.