The Salida High School baseball team concluded their season with a loss at regionals to the Brush Beetdiggers 13-0 Sunday in Brush.
Senior Cayden Mazza started for Salida and held Brush scoreless in the first inning, but the Beetdiggers offense came through in the second and scored five to take an early lead.
The Spartans battled back and had two men reach base the following inning, but they were unable to capitalize on their chance to score. The Beetdiggers scored eight more in the fourth inning to take a commanding 13-0 lead and went on to win in five innings.
“We couldn’t keep up with a good team,” said coach Babes Marchase. “I’m proud of the guys; they played hard.”
Due to the loss, the Spartans season is over. They finished with an 11-12 record overall and sixth in the Tri-Peaks League.
Brush improved to 17-7 this season and moved on to face Resurrection Christian in the regional championship. The winner of that match-up will advance to the state tournament.
After being plagued by errors for most of the season, Salida only made one on Sunday. Marchase said he was happy with their defense and how well the team communicated with each other in the field. He said freshman Anthony Taverna and junior Nate Yeakley both played particularly well. Taverna started at second, while Yeakley played third.
Sunday marked Mazza’s and senior Braden Martellaro’s last game in a Spartan uniform; both are set to graduate next week. “I’d like to wish Cayden Mazza and Braden Martellaro the best,” Marchase said. “They’re off to bigger and better things.”
He said it was a successful season and the team never gave up, noting that they plan to keep working hard and get ready for next season.