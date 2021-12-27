While the Salida High School Lady Spartan basketball players face lots of new challenges this year – new coaches, new offensive and defensive strategies and a new culture for the team – many of them have been playing together since they were younger, which helps ground them as a team.
“We’ve played together since middle school, grew up together, we’re all friends, and we like to help each other,” senior captain Caitlyn Smith said.
“We are excited to be learning our new offense, working on our zone defense and getting to know our new coach. Keith has been great at helping us out and bringing a new culture to the team, bringing us together to support each other.”
“I’m super excited,” said senior Madison Anderson. “We all played together since we were little, so we have a lot of chemistry. This year brings a lot of big changes, but I’m just excited to be playing with everyone again.”
Senior Emma Wilkins said, “I’m really happy to be able to play as a team again. We are so in sync and trust each other. I think we are doing pretty well with the new coaches, and I think we have a good chance of doing well this season.”
“I think we finally have a group of girls that enjoy being around each other,” senior Ari Howell said. “If we keep working hard, we’ll go somewhere. I started playing when I was little, and in third grade I started playing with many of these girls, and it’s so great we are still playing together.”
Senior captain Tobi Lawson said, “I think it’s going great, a huge improvement from last year. I’m really excited for the rest of the season.”
“I think things are going really well,” senior Ally Post, one of the team’s four captains, said. “We all used to play in elementary school, and it’s great to be back playing together.”
“So far I’m really excited to have a coach that believes in us, and a team that believes in ourselves,” Sarah Chick, the team’s only junior captain, said.
Besides working hard to build a new culture for the team, the girls have set themselves some big goals they are ready to work toward.
“My goal is to make it to state,” Post said. “To become a tighter team, like a family, and really work well with each other.”
“I want to be a good leader and make sure everyone is having a good time,” Lawson said. “I just really want to have a great season of basketball.”
“Our No. 1 goal is to establish a good culture, a culture of respect, hard work and improve and believe we can win,” Chick said.
“We are looking to go to the league playoffs and make the finals,” Smith said. “Personally, I hope to make it to the All-League team.”
Anderson said, “We are working hard at not being afraid of bigger teams, to be confident in ourselves and our skills. Personally, I just want to have fun.”
“I think we have the ability to really build a program in the future,” Wilkins said. “If we don’t make the finals this year, I guarantee it will happen next year. Personally, I’d like to play in college.”
“One of our big goals is to beat St. Mary’s,” Howell said. “It would be nice to get to the playoffs. In the future I hope we can get more girls to come out and keep building as a program.”