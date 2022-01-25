The Salida High School girls’ swimming team defeated the Sargent High School Lady Farmers 88-64 in a dual meet Saturday at Adams State University in Alamosa.
The Lady Spartans dominated in the pool, winning all but one of the events they competed in.
“Our girls had a very strong meet this past weekend,” said coach Wendy Gorie. “Even though it was our third meet in 10 days, and our girls were exhausted, they still exceeded all expectations.”
Freshman Shae Merchant set a personal best and qualified for state in the 100-yard freestyle. Merchant’s time of 1:01.03 in finals was enough to win the race. Merchant also helped propel Salida to first in the 4x50-yard medley relay.
The Lady Spartans won the 4x50-yard and 4x100-yard freestyle relays as well.
Freshman Elle Farnsworth set a personal best time in both the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Senior Jaesa Carlson swam a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle, and freshman Macy Matthews set a personal best in the 100-yard breastroke. Matthews’ time of 1:31.03 earned her fourth place.
“We’re going into our championship season next weekend, and we should be in great shape to compete at league and state,” Gorie said.
Salida’s next competition will be the Tri-Peaks League meet Feb. 4 at Fountain-Fort Carson. The Lady Spartans finished fourth in league last season.