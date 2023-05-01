Despite heavy winds, the Salida High School girls’ golf team took first place at their home tournament Thursday, shooting a team score of 274. Pueblo County, a 4A school, took second with a 319. 

Salida had three top five placers; sophomore Kyndra Johnson won first place with an 81, sophomore Kaelin Martellaro placed  fourth, carding a 95 and junior Elise Tanner took fifth with a 98.