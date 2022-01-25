Two Salida skiers competing for the Lake County Panthers earned a place at the CHSAA State Championships in slalom Saturday in Winter Park.
Gwen Ramsey, a Salida senior, qualified with an eighth-place finish at the competition. Rowynn Slivka, a junior, was the other qualifier from Salida with an 11th-place finish. A competitor must be in the top 25 percent of skiers in an event to qualify for state.
“Today was a challenge for all the skiers,” said coach Kurt Glaser. “The really long course set over a minute long and 60 gates is a world-class course.”
Freshman Kasey Glaser finished 29th in slalom. Sophomore Lily Leddington was in 36th place after her first run but skied over a gate during her second run and did not finish. Junior Brady Potts had his own issues with the gates. He went over a gate and skied out during his second run.
“The tough terrain pushed our skiers to work hard to finish,” coach Glaser said. “It’s the same run we will compete on for State Championships so it was good to get a preview.”
Lake County’s next race is Friday at Ski Cooper. The Panthers will compete in the giant slalom.