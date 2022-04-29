The Salida High School Lady Spartans soccer team destroyed the Lady Wolverines of Bayfield 9-0 Tuesday in Bayfield.
“It was a very good game for us,” coach Todd Bright said. “We played well. I was very proud of how we played like a team. Everyone stepped up on the field. We had seven different goal scores, which is great.”
The non-league win puts Salida at 6-3 overall so far this season and 2-1 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League. Bayfield is 6-5 for the season and 2-3 in the 3A Southwest League.
The Lady Spartans were just five minutes into the game when they struck first, with sophomore Hayden Bevington knocking one in off a corner kick.
Six minutes later, freshman Izzy Hughes picked up a through-ball from sophomore Eva Capozza to put Salida up 2-0.
Bevington got her second goal of the game at 13 minutes, followed by senior Toby Lawson, who finished out the half with a goal she snagged as the Bayfield goalkeeper was trying to clear out the ball.
“Today was a real team effort,” Bright said. “We started doing some good things during our win against St. Mary’s and carried on with that today.”
Bright said he gave the whole team the “Player of the Game” award, because of the way they all worked together.
In the second half, sophomore Kaia Wright scored eight minutes in on an assist from junior Alex Hebert.
Next up for Salida was sophomore Julz Anch, who leads the Lady Spartans with an average of 1.6 goals per game, putting in her first with an assist from junior Elise Bosanko at 67 minutes into the game.
Sophomore Aaliyah McGovern sank what Bright called “a great shot” at 69 minutes to put Salida up 6-0.
Freshman Elle Farnsworth put one through the goalkeeper’s legs, followed by Anch getting her second with an assist from freshman Rian Baker for the Lady Spartans’ last goal of the game, setting them at 9-0.