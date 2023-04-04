Team Monarch advances to finals

Team Monarch had four podium placers at the Breckenridge National competition March 17-19. From left are coach Derek Scott, Lindsay Ford, Abby Nelson, Ben Morton, Noah Dorman and coach Kyle Blakely.

 Courtesy photo

Four of six Team Monarch athletes advanced to the finals in their competition March 17-19 at the Breckenridge National.

Of 11 male snowboarders ages 12-14, Salidan Noah Dorman placed fourth and Ben Morton of Falcon  was fifth.