The Salida High School wrestling team held its only home competition of the season Friday, hosting Basalt and Alamosa in a tri.
With Dylan Blades and Patrick Mason, who joined the team recently, both out with head colds, only three Spartans competed in the duals.
Drew Johnson won both of his matches at 170 pounds to stay undefeated while Colin King (126 pounds) and Jase Young (106) both went 1-1 on the day.
“Hats off to Alamosa and Basalt for coming over,” said head coach Steve Myers. “I’m glad they decided to come over and dual us.”
Johnson didn’t have much trouble on the day, building sizable leads in both of his matches before pinning his opponents.
“Drew is looking pretty solid and working some stuff that he needs to,” Myers said.
In his first match against Basalt, Johnson transitioned from a take down immediately into a cradle to jump out to a 4-0 lead. He pinned the Longhorn later in the first.
Against Alamosa, Johnson scored four takedowns and a near fall in the first period to build an 11-3 lead.
Johnson started the second with a reversal and another near fall before eventually getting the pin.
King started the day by pinning his opponent from Basalt in 40 seconds. King scored a takedown almost immediately and kept working to get the fall.
However, against Alamosa’s Brandon Reveles King came up short. The match lasted almost the entire six minutes, but Reveles eventually won by a technical fall, 16-0.
Young also went 1-1, pinning an Alamosa wrestler in an exhibition match, but later getting pinned by Alamosa’s top wrestler at 106.
Young fought off his back three times against Dempsey Gibbs, a high ranked wrestler, but Gibbs eventually pinned him late in the third period.
“He had a good match, but could have done a little better in some positions,” Myers said. “Colin was the same thing; it’s just little things, but sometimes those make the biggest difference. You need those matches to know where you’re at.”
In the match he won, Young trailed 2-0 after the first period. In the second, however, he scored a take down, kept his opponent down and later pinned him.
“The guys are doing a lot better,” Myers said. “When you compete against teams like Alamosa and when you do good, then your confidence starts rising.”
This week, Salida will travel to Woodland Park Saturday where the Spartans will take on the Panthers and also James Irwin and Buena Vista.