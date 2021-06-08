The Salida track and field team continued their work to qualify for state and set personal records Saturday at the Titan Invitational hosted by The Christian Academy in Colorado Springs.
“It was a good meet, very competitive,” coach Randy Kapushion said. “We had a lot of kids get personal records and scored a couple of top tens.”
Junior Elijah Wilcox finished third in the 1,600 meter with a time of 4 minutes 43.43 seconds, while juniors Hollister Beddingfield finished 10th (5:01.37) and Kuper Banghart 11th (5:01.37). Kapushion said that Wilcox had qualified for state in the 3200 meter the week before at the Cañon City meet, and was working on qualifying in the 1,600, which he might have done.
“Hollister had a good race, he is on track for qualifying for state,” Kapushion said. “Kuper still has some things to work on, but he’s getting very close.”
The boys’ 4x800 meter relay team, with Banghart, Beddingfield, Wilcox and sophomore Izayah Baxter didn’t compete at the Titan, as they are currently ranked seventh in the state. Kapushion said the athletes were focusing on their individual events Saturday.
For the girls’ team, sophomore Quinn Smith took ninth in both the 400 meter with a time of 1:03.23 and the 1600 with a time of 5:41.48.
Kapushion said Smith is right on the cusp of qualifying for state in the 400 meter, the 800 meter or the 1,600 meter.
“The kids are getting better every week, all season long, and I’m just overjoyed by that,” Kapushion said.
It was also an interesting meet, Kapushion said, starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, then taking an hour long break for lightning, and finally wrapping up about 9 p.m. with some races held under the lights.
Next weekend the Spartans have the choice of going to Del Norte on Friday or a two-day meet Friday and Saturday at Doherty High School in Colorado Springs. Kapushion said it will come down to the kid’s schedules, now that school is out.
On the weekend of June 19 Salida will host the official 3A Tri-Peaks league meet.