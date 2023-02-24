In the CHSAA Alpine Skiing 2023 State Championships Feb. 16-17 at Copper Mountain, the Lake County ski team’s six competing athletes all made finishing results on the first day, which coach Danielle Ryan said has not happened in her five years of coaching.

Giant slalom took place Feb. 16, slalom on Feb. 17 at the world-class venue of Andy’s Encore and Ore Deal. The Panthers started strong Thursday, the first course to showcase speed and guts, Ryan said, and the second being more technical.