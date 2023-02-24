In the CHSAA Alpine Skiing 2023 State Championships Feb. 16-17 at Copper Mountain, the Lake County ski team’s six competing athletes all made finishing results on the first day, which coach Danielle Ryan said has not happened in her five years of coaching.
Giant slalom took place Feb. 16, slalom on Feb. 17 at the world-class venue of Andy’s Encore and Ore Deal. The Panthers started strong Thursday, the first course to showcase speed and guts, Ryan said, and the second being more technical.
Salida senior Rowynn Slivka took 18th overall in 1 minute, 56.38 seconds. Junior Keira King came in 44th, and freshman Annie McFee placed 47th.
From the boys’ team, freshman Jake Cairns took 49th, and sophomores Troy Baker and Raymond Harvey placed 54th and 55th respectively.
In slalom courses – long, fast and technical – Slivka clocked in at 2:06.21 overall to place 31st.
Salida’s Lily Leddington was disqualified for improper hiking, and she and the rest of the team all crashed during their second run. Harvey stayed on his feet but was disqualified after missing the last gate. Not alone in their struggles, a quarter of the women’s field and half of the men also did not earn a slalom result that day.
“The venue and sets really pushed all the athletes to their limits,” Ryan said. “It was a great state championships to really showcase the high caliber of skiers our state has to offer.”
On the Nordic side, the Panthers had two phenomenal days, Ryan said. Sophomore Ella Bullock won both the skate and classic races and senior Jace Peters took third in skate and first in classic.
Bullock and Peters earned All-State honors along with Brynna Lenhard and Josiah Horning. King took fourth place overall in the skimeister competition.
Ryan said she is proud of how hard the team has worked this season and grown as athletes and teammates. “Watching them support each other, push each other and have fun together is what makes our team and high school ski racing special,” she said.
Slivka was put on the All-State slalom team and will represent Colorado at the Western U.S. High School Championships March 10-11 at Mount Hood Skibowl in Oregon.