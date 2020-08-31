Smith repeats as club champ

Tami Smith ran away with her second low-gross title in a row at the women’s club championship held Saturday and Sunday at the Salida Golf Course.
Smith shot an 85 Saturday and then an 83 Sunday to win the championship by 17 strokes.
“I love it,” Smith said. “I love being able to defend my title and keep running with it.”
Smith started both days strong with a 39 and then a 38 on the front nine. Her back nines were nine shots higher both days, but she was able to ignore a couple bad holes and finish on top.
“This weekend my front-nine on both days was amazing,” she said. “The back-nine was a challenge. I had blowout holes both days, but I just tried to stay focused and continue moving forward; the mental game is the biggest competitor out there. Lose your mind and lose your game.”
Patsy Ochs, who finished second behind Smith in the low-gross championship, won the first flight gross division with a 185. Edna Cardell took second with a 193.
In the first flight net championship, Moe Schultz claimed first with a 136 while C.J. Argys finished second with a 148.
In the second flight, Rohnda Moltz won the gross competition with a 209, finishing eight shots ahead of Shirley Dominick in second.
Roni Martin, meanwhile, won the second flight’s net division with a 131. Judy Curran placed second with a 151.
Smith, Argys, Martin and Moltz also claimed longest drive titles over the weekend. Closest to the pin titles went to Schultz, Anna Martellaro and Dominick.
The championship was the final tournament for the Salida Women’s Golf Association, which began playing together Wednesdays back in May.
“It went off without a hitch,” Smith said about the season. “We’re lucky golf is COVID compliant.”
The association will continue playing through September.
“We have a lot of fun,” Smith said. “When we play there’s a lot of competition, but it’s not cutthroat. Every week we mix up the competitions and board works hard to get as many women out as possible and also to make it fun.”