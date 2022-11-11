Salida soccer celebrates the end of their season

Salida High School boys’ soccer coach Aaron Dobson, left, stands with his three team captains:  seniors Life Richardson and Rasalas Wickett and junior Deagan Clark. From the freshmen to the seniors, the whole team grew phenomenally, Clark said.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

After a “roller coaster of emotional events” throughout the season, according to senior captain Life Richardson, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team celebrated and received awards at an end-of-season banquet Tuesday at A Church.

It was a “high-energy season,” senior captain Rasalas Wickett said. “Everyone was super dedicated and worked really hard. It was chaotic at times, but in a good way.”