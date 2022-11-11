Salida soccer celebrates the end of their season

After a “roller coaster of emotional events” throughout the season, according to senior captain Life Richardson, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team celebrated and received awards at an end-of-season banquet Tuesday at A Church.
It was a “high-energy season,” senior captain Rasalas Wickett said. “Everyone was super dedicated and worked really hard. It was chaotic at times, but in a good way.”
From the freshmen to the seniors, the whole team grew phenomenally, junior captain Deagan Clark said.
After dinner and mingling in the game room, the boys and their parents gathered for awards.
Academic All-State awards were given to junior Connor McConathy, Wickett and Clark, who all had a cumulative grade point average of 3.7 or higher.
All-Conference Tri-Peaks League players were Richardson, Sean (Yi-Hsiang) Tseng and sophomore Axel Sather. Honorable mentions went to junior Abel Greger and Clark.
Freshman Danny DeWalt was given the “Mr. Versatility” award because of the number of different positions he had played.
The “Hammer” award, given to the player with the most physical presence on the field, went to Levi Starr.
Clark was named the “Steady-Eddy” for being ever reliable.
McConathy was given the “Gentleman’s Award” for competing with honor.
“Heart of the Champion” was awarded to Wickett.
Freshman Mateo Tressler received the “Rookie of the year” award.
The player who was determined to have scored the goal of the year was Tseng, at Woodland Park, who was also named offensive player of the year. Sophomore Axel Sather was named top defensive player.
Junior Varsity Goal of the Year was given to freshman Eben Mayton.
Most Valuable Player was awarded to Richardson. “If we took Life out of the game, the other team would score, or some organizational piece would break down,” coach Aaron Dobson said.
Finally, Richardson and Wickett were both given gold-level “Blood, Sweat and Tears” awards for the number of games they had played, Richardson 38 and Wickett 34.