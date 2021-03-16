Season C will get underway this week for Salida High School’s athletes.
The Salida boys’ soccer, football and volleyball teams will all play their first games of the season this week.
The soccer team will kick things off with a home game at 4 p.m. today against Crested Butte. The Spartans will also play at Colorado Springs Christian Thursday.
The volleyball team will also start its season with a home game Thursday. The Lady Spartans will host Lamar at 6:30 p.m. The team will then compete at a tournament in Gunnison Saturday.
Salida’s football team, meanwhile, will play its first game at 1 p.m. Saturday at Basalt.
After the state swim meet was postponed a second time, the Salida girls’ swimming team will also be in action this week. The Lady Spartans will be competing at the state meet today in Thornton.
Salida’s cheerleaders, meanwhile, are preparing to compete in the state championships next Thursday.