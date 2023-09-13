CPW warns be hunting season aware

Hunting season is on the horizon and hunters are gearing up for adventures. However, hunters aren’t the only ones rushing to the outdoors this fall to enjoy everything Colorado has to offer.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds hunters, hikers, bikers, leaf peepers, wildlife viewers and OHV users that most of Colorado's outdoors is multiuse and intended to be shared.
Hunters play a key role in supporting wildlife management efforts in Colorado and nationwide, according to a CPW press release. Today, the revenue generated from hunting and fishing activities constitutes about 70 percent of wildlife management funds.
Hunters and nonhunters alike should show respect and courtesy to all users engaged in outdoor recreation activities, CPW officials said.
How can nonhunters prepare for hunting season?
The majority of public lands in Colorado are open to multiple types of recreational use. There is no need to limit outdoor activities in the fall; however, nonhunters should recognize there are hunters on the landscape and additional precautions should be taken.
A general knowledge of hunting season dates and safety tips can help keep everyone safe. Big game season dates to keep in mind include: Sept. 2-30 is rifle bear season and archery season; Sept. 9-17 is muzzleloader season. Four additional rifle seasons run Oct. 14-18, Oct. 28-Nov. 4, Nov. 11-17 and Nov. 22-26.
For safety reasons, big game hunters using a firearm must wear fluorescent orange or pink when in the field. While not required, it is recommended that other recreation users wear these colors as well, especially during muzzleloader and rifle seasons.
CPW offers a friendly reminder that it is illegal to intentionally interfere with hunters, including causing animals to flee, denying access to public areas or injecting yourself into the line of fire.
“One of the only CWD (chronic wasting disease) management tools we currently have at our disposal is the hunting community itself,” said CPW Big Game Manager Andy Holland. “Hunters play a vital role in controlling CWD by harvesting select deer and other cervids more likely to carry the disease and submitting samples for analysis. This helps CPW understand the disease's prevalence and distribution in the state and evaluate if management strategies are working.”
Additional licenses are still available. Licenses leftover from the draw are available for deer, elk, pronghorn and bear, and over-the-counter licenses can be purchased for bear, elk, pronghorn and whitetail deer. Licenses returned by other hunters (reissue licenses) are available every Wednesday morning. Check the CPW website every Tuesday for a preview list of reissue licenses before they go on sale the following morning at CPWShop.com.
For questions, call center agents and hunt planners are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at CPW.State.Co.us/bg/hunting.