Starting in June, Jimmy Bisese, Salida, raced the entire Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, 2,692.9 miles, in 28 days – three more than he did it in 2019.
Bisese said this year he raced it with two friends, making it “100 percent more enjoyable.” He said the hardest part of the race was waking up early to beat the weather.
The trail runs from Jasper, Alberta, Canada, to Antelope Wells, New Mexico.
He started out in “the Broom” with the other people planning to take 28 days. “We started out in that group and stuck to our schedule,” Bisese said. Their schedule was to ride about 100 miles a day.
He said his bike, loaded up with all his gear, weighed “just under 50 pounds.”
The Great Divide Mountain Bike Route offers two options, to race against other riders, for the best time, or to “tour” it at a more leisurely pace.
Michelle Jensen, Salida, opted for the tour. She averaged 64 miles per day and took 29 days to ride the 1,863 miles from Jasper to Salida. Jensen started out with a friend, but they bailed out, so she rode alone, joining up with others along the way. To be considered a racer, she said, you must average at least 95 miles a day.
“I’ve never been to Montana; I got to ride for 12 days in Montana in the beautiful mountains,” Jensen said.
While both the race and the tour are intended to be “self-supported,” Jensen said there are trail angels who will stop and assist a biker in need. She experienced this firsthand when she broke a spoke in Elk Horn Lodge, Montana.
It started with a broken spoke, but then Jensen’s wheel “just kind of exploded. All the bearings in the hub exploded,” she said.
A group of friends from Boston in a sprinter van drove her to Bozeman to get a new wheel and brought her back to the trail.
“I met some super nice people along the way,” Jensen said “I probably have 20 stories of people being sweet. I never had a bad encounter. It was really awesome. In 29 days riding my bike, I never had someone be nasty.”
Bisese said the racers were allowed to accept commercial support, or help that was available to everyone. However, he never needed any support. Not even air for his tires.
It was kind of amazing, he said. And he credited this phenomenon to his “amazing” bike mechanic, Scot Banks.
Jensen said, “It was great to be by myself, learn some lessons and you just get to appreciate your time away – and appreciate coming home a lot.”
Bisese said, “Riding in the hills in Colorado was part of the highlights. Just the beauty of riding in the middle of nowhere riding your bike for 10 hours a day is just so pretty. So neat.”
Jensen said a notable moment was when she saw a grizzly bear on the first day. She said “luckily it wasn’t interested” in her. Later she saw a “Canadian moose.” She said it struck her as different from moose she’d seen in the States, “more brown.”
When asked if Bisese would ride it again, he said, “I hope not.”
But then he laughed and added, “But I was dumb enough to do it twice, so I can’t take myself out. I have other friends who are retiring.”
His initial motivation to race this year was because his friend Matt Harrington was retiring and wanted to do it. Their friend Steve Sprinkle joined.
Bisese said he hoped other Salidans would take up the challenge for next year – and he had one specifically in mind.
“I’m passing the baton to Jennifer Swan – she’s going next,” he said with a laugh.