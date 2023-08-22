Loughlin wins Triple Crown

“If you’ve spent time on your feet and you’ve built a relationship with your donkey, anything is possible,” Buena Vista burro race director Brad Wann said, and Salidan Tracy Loughlin showed this to be true once again as she emerged victorious with the Triple Crown after taking first place for women in the annual Leadville, Fairplay and Buena Vista burro races.
The Triple Crown races took place across three consecutive Sundays, the last of which was Aug. 13. This year Loughlin took third overall at Fairplay in 6 hours, 42 minutes, 5 seconds and at Buena Vista in 1:58:31 and second overall at Leadville, 4:26:33. This was comparable to her finishes last year, having placed second overall at Fairplay and Leadville and fourth overall at Buena Vista.
Originally from Lowell, Michigan, Loughlin has been in Colorado since 2003, where she started running in Boulder. She has lived in Salida for five years and started burro racing in 2011.
Loughlin’s burro, Mary Margaret, 11 years old and 800 pounds, is owned by Loughlin’s friend Lindsey Lighthizer. Loughlin and Mary Margaret have been racing together for the last four years.
This year, Loughlin competed in all of the Colorado burro races, of which there were seven. Loughlin has won the women's championship five times at Fairplay and has competed in all of these races in some form, since 2011, or since they have been around.
“Fairplay is a death march,” she said. The race, which is for the world championship, is 29 miles long and goes to the top of Mosquito Pass, with extremely rough terrain battling against rocks, weather, heat and flies.
Fairplay race director Julie Bullock said the most challenging part of the course is the burro. Bullock has spent the last 19 years organizing the event in Fairplay. The last part up to the top is very rocky and steep, she said, and the burros can be unpredictable, with some having trouble crossing water, others with heat, or some who don’t want to run by themselves.
“Every race is always different depending on the burros and the people running it.”
For Loughlin, the most challenging part of the Fairplay race was the terrain on Mosquito Pass. “I think that pass has really degraded over time. It’s rockier and more grainy than I’ve ever seen it.”
“It’s harder on the people,” Loughlin said. “Burros in the wild can travel up to 60 miles per day. They’re hardy.” In burro racing one needs to have a relationship with their burro, she said, “and you need to understand your donkey’s quirks, also dealing with other people’s animals.”
Having raced probably 15 different burros over the last 10 years, Loughlin said Mary Margaret is the greatest donkey she’s ever raced. “I call her ‘The Unicorn’ for a reason.” Mary Margaret’s mother, Full Tilt Boogie, was a world champion in 2013. She is owned by Hal Walter and placed third this year in Leadville.
“Just running with her is so fun,” Loughlin said. “She’s pulling me along. She gets to make the choices in where we go and how fast we go. I’m kind of just along for the ride.”
Some of the rules in burro racing include having a 15-foot lead rope, the burro carrying a pack of gold mining gear, and if the burro escapes, returning it to the place where it was lost before continuing. Competitors cannot ride their burros and must be the only ones encouraging their burros.
The sport of burro racing began in Leadville and Fairplay in 1949 to create revenue for the towns. Buena Vista’s burro race began in the mid ’70s. Given that the burro races did not shut down during the pandemic, Wann said it made burro racing the longest running footrace in the world.
The Buena Vista burro race, approximately 13 miles, is more of a sprint, Wann said, usually being the back end of the Triple Crown. This year it mostly ran on county roads and took place during the Gold Rush Days road closure, drawing in the biggest crowd he had seen since he started managing the race in 2015.
Additionally, this time the race, being no longer on single-track, finished a lot faster, and the first finisher was about 40 minutes faster than last year’s winner. Wann added that volunteers from Search and Rescue were the champions in making sure people were safe and accounted for during the race.
Wann himself has been burro racing for 15 years now and won his first race in Fort Davis, Texas, where he won by a few inches, he said, because his donkey crossed before his opponent’s did. “They go ‘no, no, it’s a burro race, not a human race.’”
Whether you’re male or female, it doesn’t matter when it comes to burro racing, he said, as the sport has to do with how well the runner can “convince their burro it’s their idea.”
“The burro is a great equalizer,” he said, when it comes to gender and age differences. “Men have been getting their butts whooped for ages.” During the burro races, he said participants get an inside view of what it’s like to be in a donkey herd for a day.